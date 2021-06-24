Afrizal Yogi Pratama

Simple Personal Links Website - Afrizal Yogi Pratama

Afrizal Yogi Pratama
Afrizal Yogi Pratama
  • Save
Simple Personal Links Website - Afrizal Yogi Pratama simple website website website design all in one links personal website links website ui design web design
Download color palette

Simple Personal Links Website design by Afrizal Yogi Pratama.
You can check out this website on my Personal Links Website

Please give your suggestions for my work so that I can be better in the future.
Press "F" if you like it.

Regards,
Afrizal Yogi Pratama
LinkedIn | Instagram | Github | Discord

Afrizal Yogi Pratama
Afrizal Yogi Pratama

More by Afrizal Yogi Pratama

View profile
    • Like