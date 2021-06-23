Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Camilo Bejarano

AIGA LA x LAUSD illustration

AIGA LA x LAUSD illustration losangeles aigala aiga colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
AIGA LA is partnering with the Los Angeles Unified School District to inspire a new generation of designers.

Thanks so much to Paola Mendoza-Yu and Sam Cabrera, for the invitation and collaboration. Read more about this initiative on the AIGALA Blog.

https://losangeles.aiga.org/los-angeles-unified-partnership/

product designer & illustrator
