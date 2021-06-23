Notification Preferences Drop Down

Trending designs to inspire you
Defaulting your notifications to "never" and letting users opt in to notifications as opposed to pinging them every 5 seconds by default helps create customer loyalty, customers that will never give you up, as long as you never let them down
Inspired by the king of the people: Rick Astley