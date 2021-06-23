Traveler Landing Page ui

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends,
I have designed a traveler landing page banner UI to give a boost in sales for travel/tour companies.
By now flat design has become a ‘classic’ look around the web. And for good reason, I have used this approach up to some extent.
The main principles of flat design prompt:
1. Clear hierarchy to speed up information processing.
2. Action-emphasizing iconography and adaptive design.
3. Usage of familiar patterns that helps us quickly understand affordance.
All of these elements add up to a great web/app design experience.
But if you aren’t a designer by trade, how can you make a website that looks great and brings in sales?
Luckily, I'm a designer by profession and I can help you enhance your website/app visual appeal for better customer retention and boost sales.
Let's strategize and discuss for free.
WhatsApp: +923067734944
Skype: umairrazasyed_1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/umair_uiux/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/umairrazasyed
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/umair-raza-syed/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/umairrazasyed
Thank You!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.