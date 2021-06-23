Traveler Landing Page ui

Hello friends,

I have designed a traveler landing page banner UI to give a boost in sales for travel/tour companies.

By now flat design has become a ‘classic’ look around the web. And for good reason, I have used this approach up to some extent.

The main principles of flat design prompt:

1. Clear hierarchy to speed up information processing.

2. Action-emphasizing iconography and adaptive design.

3. Usage of familiar patterns that helps us quickly understand affordance.

All of these elements add up to a great web/app design experience.

But if you aren’t a designer by trade, how can you make a website that looks great and brings in sales?

Luckily, I'm a designer by profession and I can help you enhance your website/app visual appeal for better customer retention and boost sales.

Let's strategize and discuss for free.

WhatsApp: +923067734944

Skype: umairrazasyed_1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/umair_uiux/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/umairrazasyed

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/umair-raza-syed/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/umairrazasyed

Thank You!