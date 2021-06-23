Pixel Lab

Whats On Sydney whatson sydney travel resturants
  1. Desktop - 1.png
  2. Desktop - 2.png
  3. Desktop - 3.png

What’s On in Sydney is a funky but sophisticated aggregator for events, pubs, cafes and restaurants. Presenting curated content, which cuts through the clutter of the market.

We aim to deliver curated content, which drives culture and inspires our readers to create memories

Our goal is to disrupt a stale industry, by presenting a funky, digital first user experience, which allows them to find and select unique activities within the Sydney region.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
