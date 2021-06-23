Letif Kerim

hostarex.com | Hosting provider & Server | UI design

Letif Kerim
Letif Kerim
  • Save
hostarex.com | Hosting provider & Server | UI design details x logo blue server branding ui ux azerbaijan kerim letif creative design bcp hostarex provider hosting
Download color palette

Hello 👋

I am happy to share with you my last project with desktop and mobile versions. Project was designed for @bakucreativeprojects.

3D details created by @ariz-abbasov

Hostarex.com is hosting provider based in Azerbaijan. Project designed and developed by BCP team. Visit web site for get your new hosting pack.

Stay safe!
visit my website: www.letifkerim.com

Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Letif Kerim
Letif Kerim

More by Letif Kerim

View profile
    • Like