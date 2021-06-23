Mastercard B2B Data Science Services

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brief: A Data Scientists daily job includes gaining insights from large amounts of transactional data. Models are programmed in Python or R and ingest large datasets through ML and AI. Goal is to have these models in a catalog that is discoverable, searchable with a community of publishers.
Key Goals
Similar to Github and Codepen, a models’ code packages can be added, downloaded, documented and run in the model catalog sandbox. No programming experience required, instructions in a Readme file.
Publishers can be part of a team and/or an organization. Subscribing consumers can search, discover, follow and get updates on model releases.
InVision prototype https://mastercard.invisionapp.com/share/3YAKQY1UDSG