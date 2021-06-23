Mastercard B2B Data Science Services

Brief: A Data Scientists daily job includes gaining insights from large amounts of transactional data. Models are programmed in Python or R and ingest large datasets through ML and AI. Goal is to have these models in a catalog that is discoverable, searchable with a community of publishers.

Key Goals

Similar to Github and Codepen, a models’ code packages can be added, downloaded, documented and run in the model catalog sandbox. No programming experience required, instructions in a Readme file.

Publishers can be part of a team and/or an organization. Subscribing consumers can search, discover, follow and get updates on model releases.

InVision prototype https://mastercard.invisionapp.com/share/3YAKQY1UDSG