Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reza Mahmoodian

Freebie: Ricon — 240 Essential Interface Icons

Reza Mahmoodian
Reza Mahmoodian
  • Save
Freebie: Ricon — 240 Essential Interface Icons ricon vector icon design ui outline minimal icon set icon pack icons icon
Download color palette

Hey Guys 👋🏻
Today I want to share Ricon v.1 Demo — 240 Essential Interface Icons
A growing pack of 240 fully vector icons. Icons are based on a 24px grid system and balanced among each other using common proportions, curvatures, and white spaces. The set is designed to save your time and enhance your design - no matter if it's a website, mobile app, slide deck, or print design.

🎯 Highlights
— Outline and Bold Style
— 24px Grid — Pixel perfect
— Fully vector and scalable
— Minimal and smooth
— Figma component ready

📁 File includes
— Figma file
— SVG files

📅 Next update
— 600+ categorized Icons
— New style: Curve
— 3 thicknesses: 1px, 1.5px, 2px

📥 Free Download

🔥 View Full Preview

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Reza Mahmoodian
Reza Mahmoodian

More by Reza Mahmoodian

View profile
    • Like