Freebie: Ricon — 240 Essential Interface Icons

Hey Guys 👋🏻
Today I want to share Ricon v.1 Demo — 240 Essential Interface Icons
A growing pack of 240 fully vector icons. Icons are based on a 24px grid system and balanced among each other using common proportions, curvatures, and white spaces. The set is designed to save your time and enhance your design - no matter if it's a website, mobile app, slide deck, or print design.
🎯 Highlights
— Outline and Bold Style
— 24px Grid — Pixel perfect
— Fully vector and scalable
— Minimal and smooth
— Figma component ready
📁 File includes
— Figma file
— SVG files
📅 Next update
— 600+ categorized Icons
— New style: Curve
— 3 thicknesses: 1px, 1.5px, 2px
📥 Free Download
🔥 View Full Preview