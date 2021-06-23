Freebie: Ricon — 240 Essential Interface Icons

Hey Guys 👋🏻

Today I want to share Ricon v.1 Demo — 240 Essential Interface Icons

A growing pack of 240 fully vector icons. Icons are based on a 24px grid system and balanced among each other using common proportions, curvatures, and white spaces. The set is designed to save your time and enhance your design - no matter if it's a website, mobile app, slide deck, or print design.

🎯 Highlights

— Outline and Bold Style

— 24px Grid — Pixel perfect

— Fully vector and scalable

— Minimal and smooth

— Figma component ready

📁 File includes

— Figma file

— SVG files

📅 Next update

— 600+ categorized Icons

— New style: Curve

— 3 thicknesses: 1px, 1.5px, 2px

📥 Free Download



🔥 View Full Preview