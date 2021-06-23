Krystian Plich

VAPORWAVES I

VAPORWAVES I cgi cryptoart nft infinite loop design vaporwave minimal cg 3dartist 3d animation loop
  1. sinus_nodof_dribbble_v001.mp4
  2. sinusoid_stillframe_dribbble_v001.jpg

VAPORWAVES I - infinite loop 🧬

This animation is inspired by loops of Julien Rivoire ( https://twitter.com/rivoire_julien ) 🙌 whose style absolutely charmed me some time ago 😍 - check his profile, his stills and animations are sooo clean and simply perfect 👌💯🧬

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
