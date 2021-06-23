Bodima - Mobile App to find accommodation

Trending designs to inspire you
This project was completed as our Second-year mini project under Mobile App Development module. I have used a design theme from behance and added some modifications. All the logos appear here is solely created by me.
Original UI Kit on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/72907227/Social-Meet-Up-UI-Kit-FREE-for-Adobe-XD