Introducing Belladonna! A stylish hand-drawn script font. Carefully designed to display natural and flawless writing. Belladonna is also supported by the addition of 61 ligatures to display an authentic and elegant quality.

With this font, you can beautify your various projects. Such as stylish branding & logos, packaging, handwritten quotes, merchandising, advertising, etc.

That's it! I hope you enjoy it.

Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.

Link download :

https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/atharuah-studios/belladonna/

Thank You!