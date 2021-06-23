Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Atharuah Studios

Belladonna

Atharuah Studios
Atharuah Studios
  • Save
Belladonna sweet romantic classic flawless organic wedding branding illustration modern feminine fashion luxury logo design elegant handwritten handwritting script lettering font
Download color palette

Introducing Belladonna! A stylish hand-drawn script font. Carefully designed to display natural and flawless writing. Belladonna is also supported by the addition of 61 ligatures to display an authentic and elegant quality.

With this font, you can beautify your various projects. Such as stylish branding & logos, packaging, handwritten quotes, merchandising, advertising, etc.

That's it! I hope you enjoy it.
Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.

Link download :
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/atharuah-studios/belladonna/

Thank You!

Atharuah Studios
Atharuah Studios

More by Atharuah Studios

View profile
    • Like