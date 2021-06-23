Trending designs to inspire you
We designed for designers premium quality Free UK Size Business Card Mockup. Which is editable and help you to showcase business card designs for presentation via smart-object layers.
Feel free to download :)
Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels
Download Free Business Card Mockup
