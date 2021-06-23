Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FusionCrafts

Photography Weather App

FusionCrafts
FusionCrafts
  • Save
Photography Weather App mobile app mobile ui photography weather app appdesign app
Download color palette

It's an app for photographers, calculating the golden hour's times (best light for photography). The user simply has to enter a location and date and the app will show the times for golden hour, sunset/sunrise, and blue hour (another good timeframe for photography).

Hit "L" if you like it.
Wanna work together?
contact me at fusioncraftsdesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
FusionCrafts
FusionCrafts

More by FusionCrafts

View profile
    • Like