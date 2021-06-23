Photography Weather App

Trending designs to inspire you
It's an app for photographers, calculating the golden hour's times (best light for photography). The user simply has to enter a location and date and the app will show the times for golden hour, sunset/sunrise, and blue hour (another good timeframe for photography).
