Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Spinach Studios

Ui Ux Experience Design for a gourmet food store

Spinach Studios
Spinach Studios
Hire Me
  • Save
Ui Ux Experience Design for a gourmet food store graphic design user experience design website ui uiux
Download color palette

Our recent #uxuidesign exploration for a gourmet food store. Highlight of the assignment was the #uxdesign detailing for the recipe page and easy listing view.
#spinachdesignstudio #ui #website #websitedesign #webux #UXUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Spinach Studios
Spinach Studios
Welcome to our user experience design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Spinach Studios

View profile
    • Like