Milica Luketic

Playing cards design - TOTAL

Milica Luketic
Milica Luketic
Hire Me
  • Save
Playing cards design - TOTAL deck of cards playing cards graphic design
Playing cards design - TOTAL deck of cards playing cards graphic design
Playing cards design - TOTAL deck of cards playing cards graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Total Playing cards design.jpg
  2. Total Playing cards design2.jpg
  3. Total Playing cards design3.jpg

Playing cards design for TOTAL - "Safety at work" campaign.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Milica Luketic
Milica Luketic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Milica Luketic

View profile
    • Like