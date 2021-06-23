Elisa D'Angelo

Leaderboard / DailyUI - 019

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo
  • Save
Leaderboard / DailyUI - 019 light blue cartoon uiux daily ui daily ui 019 019 dailyui019 mobile app game scores leaderboard uidesign design ui figma ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
This is my Leaderboard for the Daily UI challenge 019
I hope you like it ;)
If you have any comment please let me know

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo

More by Elisa D'Angelo

View profile
    • Like