Alisa Harvey

Grassroots Law Project video

Grassroots Law Project video gif design graphic design illustration branding motion graphics animation
Excerpt from a defund the police explainer video for Grassroots Law Project. Watch the full video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPY_4MDpmG8/

I handled the illustrations + storyboarding and some of the animation, while TJ Norris of Norris Design Co did the bulk of animating.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Illustration + animation
