Guided Reading | Web Design Concept

Hello Dribblers:)
Today I drop a design concept I created for the school of passionate teachers that aims at selling their learning material for their well-developed methodology "Guided Reading".
It was important for them to make sure that searching through their learning materials is easy and intuitive. Users should be able to find quickly materials that suit their pupils' level of experience and age.
I hope you like my idea!
Waiting for your valuable comments:)