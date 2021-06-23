VMP Ilustra (Vinicius Macedo)

Advertising concept (made-up product) - "Pepsi-coca"

VMP Ilustra (Vinicius Macedo)
VMP Ilustra (Vinicius Macedo)
  • Save
Advertising concept (made-up product) - "Pepsi-coca" realism blender illustration splash soda pepsi-coca made-up product ice design graphic design branding 3d
Download color palette

A made-up product 3D splash made with Blender. "Pepsi-coca" concept commercial

VMP Ilustra (Vinicius Macedo)
VMP Ilustra (Vinicius Macedo)

More by VMP Ilustra (Vinicius Macedo)

View profile
    • Like