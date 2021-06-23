Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SAREKANA

SAREKANA illustration
Sarekana – From the word ‘kusare’ in Kenyan slang meaning i’m freeing myself from something.
In this piece, i visualize and celebrate people who struggle with and (or) have overcome alcohol addiction. This project is personal to me because I have seen people I care about struggle with addiction, this project is for them and anyone else that relates to it.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
