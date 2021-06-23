Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Rental Mobile App Exploration

Hello Everyone!
This is my first ui mobile app design, first time trying adobe XD, I made an exploration of a car rental application with minimal design system. Hope you like it, Please let me know what do you think about it. Stay tuned I will upload more Designs :D

