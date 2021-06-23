Hamaas Taqiyuddin

Face On - Video Conference Landing Page

Face On - Video Conference Landing Page landingpage landing branding uidesign uidesignweb uiweb webdesign web ui design
This is my first exploration in web design inteface of the video conference landing page.

Very open to all suggestions, criticism and input from all of you guys 🔥

Illustration by SALY - 3D Illustration Pack @alzea 💯

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
