Face On - Video Conference Landing Page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys 🤩!
This is my first exploration in web design inteface of the video conference landing page.
Very open to all suggestions, criticism and input from all of you guys 🔥
Press 'L' if you like it ✨
Illustration by SALY - 3D Illustration Pack @alzea 💯
Thank you and hope you like it 🤩👋