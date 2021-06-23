🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DIGITALADVERTISE NEWS LOGO CREATION.
.
Logo creation for Digitaladvertise News. Digitaladvertise News is on of the newest companies in the field of Digital advertise news extansions, provided for computer/phone users. It is going to be launched soon in USA California.
While pitching ideas with the client we cam acroos of different concepts using the first intitial of the company letter "D", we wanted something clean and minimal.
Here is the final concept that we moved on.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin