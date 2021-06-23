Rinor Rama

DIGITALADVERTISE NEWS LOGO CREATION

DIGITALADVERTISE NEWS LOGO CREATION.
Logo creation for Digitaladvertise News. Digitaladvertise News is on of the newest companies in the field of Digital advertise news extansions, provided for computer/phone users. It is going to be launched soon in USA California.
While pitching ideas with the client we cam acroos of different concepts using the first intitial of the company letter "D", we wanted something clean and minimal.
Here is the final concept that we moved on.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
