Shade_AJ

This is logo for a twitch streamer. He was looking for something other than the trend of mascot logo. This guy let me experiment a lot and then at the end we came to glitch style. The Japanese in the front says "Shaded", and I put the name in glitch .

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
    • Like