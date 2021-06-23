XiYu Wen

Outsourcing- Tourism App Home

XiYu Wen
XiYu Wen
  • Save
Outsourcing- Tourism App Home design typography ui
Download color palette

From the homepage, you may also like，stories, popular journeys, popular locations, special experiences, and 5 high-quality content sections, to attract users' attention, make users pay attention to travel information in real time, and increase user viscosity.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
XiYu Wen
XiYu Wen

More by XiYu Wen

View profile
    • Like