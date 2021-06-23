Mooncake Magic Giftbox

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Let's see how magic the box could surprise you by its effect. One of the most extraordinary highlight of Mid-autumn festival is children's lantern parade. As each of them brings a different color lantern, they create a long colorful line when they walk around on the street. Thanks to our special materials, colors of the moon can change and sparkle that makes its packaging even more attractive. When putting our mooncake sets together, we can create a beautiful picture. By making a box combination, we can also build up a round table with four chairs surrounding to recall the depiction of a family reunion.