Q U I E T - Movie Header 🎥

Q U I E T - Movie Header 🎥
Hi 👋, this is my header exploration about a movie 🎥
I create this illustration inspired from movie that i've watched 2 weeks ago, maybe it's too late, but "A quiet place" is one of the best movie that I've watched. I haven't had time to watch the sequel yet haha!

Hope you like it! 👍
Thanks for your comments & likes!

