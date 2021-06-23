Comaya landing page

Ivan Fadila

Bismillah,

👋🏻 Hello dribbblers,
Comaya is landing page website for herbal store. Each section showing some nutritions, how to order, testimonial, and contact.

This website live at :
🌏 chumaya.com

**Available for new projects for UI Design & Frontend Development**
🌐 Visit : adeka.id
📮 Email : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com

