Next level in teamwork

Client: Successai
File format: Json (Lottie) and SVG
Video file size: 320 kilobytes
Task: Successai is a software that works with Slack and helps teams work faster, more productive, effectively. My task was to find a good idea how to visualize it and create animation for their website. I decided to draw a stair with teams working on it, something like "With this solutions, your team will make the next step, will work on the next level." The client liked this idea. I drew a vector isometric illustration, animated it in After Effects, and exported in JSON and SVG files by using Lottie plugin.