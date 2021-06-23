Aloysius Patrimonio

Inscription Rock in El Morro National Monument WPA Poster Art

Inscription Rock in El Morro National Monument WPA Poster Art natural
Download color palette

WPA poster art of Inscription Rock, a sandstone bluff in El Morro National Monument in Cibola County, New Mexico, United States done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
