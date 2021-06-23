Daniel Edwins

This concept was modeled after a subway: “keep riding or exit to the station.”

Based on user research, these are modifications I made to Overcast. It's not intuitive for users what will happen after an episode ends and what users end up listening to depends greatly on mood.

This concept helps users visualize what will happen after the episode ends, gives them a choice of what they want to do and allows them to explore other content.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
