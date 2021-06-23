🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This concept was modeled after a subway: “keep riding or exit to the station.”
Based on user research, these are modifications I made to Overcast. It's not intuitive for users what will happen after an episode ends and what users end up listening to depends greatly on mood.
This concept helps users visualize what will happen after the episode ends, gives them a choice of what they want to do and allows them to explore other content.