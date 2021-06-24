Rick Byrne

Cyclops Cybersecurity

Rick Byrne
Rick Byrne
Hire Me
  • Save
Cyclops Cybersecurity technology emerging tech logo branding
Cyclops Cybersecurity technology emerging tech logo branding
Cyclops Cybersecurity technology emerging tech logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Cyclops_logo_All_seeing_Eye_type.jpg
  2. Cyclops_logo_All_seeing_Eye_Head-25 copy.jpg
  3. Cyclops_logo_All_seeing_Eye_Head-28.jpg

For this identity for Cyclops Cybersecurity I emphasized the singular eye staring out with intent into the threat filled world outside.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Rick Byrne
Rick Byrne
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rick Byrne

View profile
    • Like