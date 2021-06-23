Akshai Krishnan

ReVision App Logo

Akshai Krishnan
Akshai Krishnan
  • Save
ReVision App Logo logo branding flat adobe xd app logo
Download color palette

Revision is an online learning app for high school students. #DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Akshai Krishnan
Akshai Krishnan

More by Akshai Krishnan

View profile
    • Like