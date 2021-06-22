Bracom Agency

Bracom Mooncake Packaging

Bracom Agency
Bracom Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Bracom Mooncake Packaging mooncake illustration identity design vietnam midautumn moon packaging graphic design design creative branding bracom mooncake bracomagency bracom
Download color palette
  1. 9.jpg
  2. 3.jpg
  3. 7.jpg
  4. 2.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 10.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival, is a traditional festival celebrated across many Asian countries. The date of celebration falls on the 15th day of the eighth month based on lunar calendar, as known as a full moon day. In Vietnam, it is regarded as a children’s holiday as well. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, they parade through the streets with illuminated lanterns in different colors and shapes. The moon coming in the roundest and brightest represents for a reunion. Therefore, this day is also an occasion for a family gathering. ​​​​​​

Bracom Agency
Bracom Agency
We do Branding / Packaging / Production & More
Hire Me

More by Bracom Agency

View profile
    • Like