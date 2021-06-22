Bracom Mooncake Packaging

Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival, is a traditional festival celebrated across many Asian countries. The date of celebration falls on the 15th day of the eighth month based on lunar calendar, as known as a full moon day. In Vietnam, it is regarded as a children’s holiday as well. On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, they parade through the streets with illuminated lanterns in different colors and shapes. The moon coming in the roundest and brightest represents for a reunion. Therefore, this day is also an occasion for a family gathering. ​​​​​​