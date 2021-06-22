Vector Pop Art Photoshop Action

This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Vector Pop Art look.

With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images.

Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect.

In this action you well get 10 different color option and 3 pattern

When you open unviewed eye .You can also adjust brush & pattern color very easy.

Now Updated This Action and add Oil effect.

My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.

Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014, CC2015.5, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.

Most important instruction:

(1) First open an image in Photoshop. Expand the space around your photo for best results.

Select your Background image and take crop tool from tools bar then expand all side.

Now you need resize your image. For resize image select crop tools and go top menu bar you

see W x H x Reso three blank box. Write W 2000px,H 2000px,Resolation 72. Then press enter button.

(2) Open your photo Create a new layer then rename “brush”( in lowercase).Then select a brush and paint your image.

Close "brush" layer eye and keep selection "brush" layer Then click action play button.

File Includes:

- 2 ATN File

- Add Oil Effect

- brush File

- pattern File

- Help File

- PDF Help File

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included

Images Recommended : I use images 2000x2000px dpi 72

