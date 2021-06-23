MARIAN.DESIGN

One Trip

MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Hire Me
  • Save
One Trip pins events route map car connected hands illustration icons icon glyphs iphone ios graphic design
One Trip pins events route map car connected hands illustration icons icon glyphs iphone ios graphic design
One Trip pins events route map car connected hands illustration icons icon glyphs iphone ios graphic design
Download color palette
  1. CC_Map_Thumb@2x.png
  2. CC_Map_Hand_Map@2x.png
  3. CC_Map_Map@2x.png

OEAMTC Smart Connect
"Map with trip"

Automatically recording your trips with all kinds of interesting events is quite handy 👌. Smart Connect records all vehicle events and acts like a ledger for your car!

Check it out:
OEAMTC Smart Connect Website

You can visit me on my website and (soon'ish) read about all my project case studies 🥳
MARIAN.design

MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Helping clients craft awesome digital products 🎉
Hire Me

More by MARIAN.DESIGN

View profile
    • Like