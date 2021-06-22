Nathanael

Chocelotl Packaging Design

Nathanael
Nathanael
  • Save
Chocelotl Packaging Design identity brand design food chocolate package packaging illustrator illustration branding
Download color palette

Conceptual packaging design for “Chocelotl”.

Gold — AAF San Antonio 2021 (Packaging)
Silver — Graphis New Talent 2021 (Logo)
Silver — Graphis New Talent 2021 (Packaging)
Hon. Mention — Salute Design Competition (Logo)
Hon. Mention — Salute Design Competition (Packaging)

See more from this project at https://www.nathanaeltaylor.com/chocelotl

Nathanael
Nathanael

More by Nathanael

View profile
    • Like