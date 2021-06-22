Noelle O'Saben

Summer Fridays

Noelle O'Saben
Noelle O'Saben
  • Save
Summer Fridays outside computer remote covid 2021 people sun weekend summer fridays summer work from home illustration
Download color palette

My personal take on a illo I made for Soulsight Chicago celebrating the start of our summer Fridays, better known as Summer Souldays 😎

Noelle O'Saben
Noelle O'Saben
Designer Illustrator Lover of cheese

More by Noelle O'Saben

View profile
    • Like