Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jennifer Nguyen

Vietnamese food

Jennifer Nguyen
Jennifer Nguyen
  • Save
Vietnamese food sriracha eggrolls banh xeo banh mi food flat icons food icons viet food food vietnam vietnamese food
Download color palette

Born in Vietnam and raised in the States, I grew up with a deep appreciation for Vietnamese food. Unfortunately, it is rarely depicted in a modern/cute/hipster illustration so I decided to combine two of my favorite things to make this piece. Design x Viet food

Jennifer Nguyen
Jennifer Nguyen

More by Jennifer Nguyen

View profile
    • Like