Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nakia

Sweet Melts Package Design

Nakia
Nakia
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweet Melts Package Design icon logo graphic design branding design brand identity design brand identity brand design
Sweet Melts Package Design icon logo graphic design branding design brand identity design brand identity brand design
Sweet Melts Package Design icon logo graphic design branding design brand identity design brand identity brand design
Sweet Melts Package Design icon logo graphic design branding design brand identity design brand identity brand design
Download color palette
  1. Candel-Mock-Up-2.jpg
  2. Candel-Mock-Up.jpg
  3. Sweet-Melts-Stickers.jpg
  4. Packaging_Mockup_v01.jpg

Packaging created for Sweet Melts a candel and subscription boxes company. Looking for a creative partnernership for your next graphic idea? Reach out and lets connect at nakiareinestudios@gmail.com

Nakia
Nakia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nakia

View profile
    • Like