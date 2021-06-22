Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Domingo Reyes

QR Day of the Dead

Domingo Reyes
Domingo Reyes
  • Save
QR Day of the Dead qrcodeart qrcode vector design draw art drawing illustration
Download color palette

This is a QR-code illustration I made for the day of the dead, you can scan it with your phone to see the content.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Domingo Reyes
Domingo Reyes

More by Domingo Reyes

View profile
    • Like