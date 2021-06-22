Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Payoneer Logo Concept

Payoneer just intruduced their new Brand. They made it more clean & modern. But many designers are saying that it's too simple & obvious. So I thought, let's experiment! & I came up with this. Let me know your thoughts guys!

