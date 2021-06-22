Paulina Wodzień

ISOMETRIC CITY - The future city of Rzeszów

ISOMETRIC CITY - The future city of Rzeszów
Project created for the competition LANDSCAPE- CITY OR NATURE organized by the University of Information Technology and Management in Rzeszow.

program used: Adobe Illustrator

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
