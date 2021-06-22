Sabrina

Mataji Notebook Mockup

Sabrina
Sabrina
  • Save
Mataji Notebook Mockup namaste paz fé valor agradecimiento meditación mockup tipografia inspiración graphic design
Download color palette

Inspirado en el podcast de Erika de la Vega, titulado En Defensa Propia, en donde Erika tuvo la dicha de entrevistar a Mataji y yo me detuve a rescatar estas líneas tan valiosas. ✦ Namaste ٭ Pax ٭ ✦

Sabrina
Sabrina

More by Sabrina

View profile
    • Like