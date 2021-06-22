Brad McLeod

Abbotsford Canucks Primary Logo Concept

A concept for the recently announced Abbotsford, BC affiliate AHL hockey team to the Vancouver Canucks.

This primary logo features a flipped Vancouver Millionaires style 'V' into an 'A' for Abbotsford, a representation of Canadian folkhero Johnny Canuck, and a sawblade shaped beard as a nod to the area's lumberjack history.

