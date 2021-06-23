Thomas Banner
Dreams - Team GB

Dreams - Team GB design ux figma
#Dreams is a project we are super duper proud to have worked on this year!

Not only did we work together on building their brand new #SleepMattersClub, but we also helped them rejig their pages in honour of their partnership with #TeamGB and #ParalympicsGB!

Here are some of our fav bits from the project 🥳

To find out more about our work with Dreams, click the link below!

https://www.limely.co.uk/blog/dreams-x-limely-team-gb-sleep-partners-goes-live

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
