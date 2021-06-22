Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laila Andrade Nascimento

DailyUI 002 - Checkout

Laila Andrade Nascimento
Laila Andrade Nascimento
  • Save
DailyUI 002 - Checkout logo illustration ux ui graphic design design app
Download color palette

Olá! 👋

Seguindo com o desafio #Daily IU, esse é o 002 (Checkout) 😊. Aguardando para os próximos 98 dias de evolução 🙏

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Laila Andrade Nascimento
Laila Andrade Nascimento

More by Laila Andrade Nascimento

View profile
    • Like