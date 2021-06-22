David TJ Powell

Flick - BitClout Notification Filters

We've now released filters for notifications on Flick BitClout. This means you can filter via Likes, Comments, Followers, Coin Holders and more! Forget to follow someone back? Missed a comment? Not anymore. 🚀✨

Graphic & Product Designer

