Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yahya Ben

Delivery logo

Yahya Ben
Yahya Ben
  • Save
Delivery logo branding logo food simple
Download color palette

Fresh and catchy logo for an application that targets food delivery & Take-out

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Yahya Ben
Yahya Ben

More by Yahya Ben

View profile
    • Like