Rogue Studio

Summer Vibes

Our design apprentice Sara Aube crushed the design for the latest Urban Brew Labs label revamping their Kolsch Beer. Introducing Summer Vibes! The perfect beer to ring in the summer!

Summer Vibes
By Sara Aube
